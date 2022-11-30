Orange cat found in zipped checked bag at NYC airport back home, enjoys Thanksgiving feast

The cat named "Smells" snuck into a suitcase at JFK Airport as someone in his household was flying to Orlando last week.

BROOKLYN, New York -- The cat that was discovered inside a zipped checked bag by TSA screeners at JFK Airport made it back home and enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday in Brooklyn.

As you could imagine, the officers were quite shocked.

As the bag went through the X-ray unit on Nov. 16, a TSA agent was shocked when inside, four paws and a tail belonging to a feline stowaway were found.

"On the bright side, the cat's out of the bag," a TSA spokesperson tweeted Tuesday.

The traveler said it belonged to someone they live with, but didn't elaborate on how it ended up in the bag.

The cat wasn't hurt.

TSA tweeted a new picture of Smells saying, "Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disneyworld."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)