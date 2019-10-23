Oregon man calls porch pirate a 'hero' after he steals charger cable

HILLSBORO, Oregon (WPVI) -- An Oregon man has quite the sense of humor about a recent theft at his house. He even calls the crook a hero.

Doorbell video shows the thief stealing a package from Dan Beaupain's porch last week.

It contained a charging cord Beaupain had recently ordered.



Beaupain says he actually wanted to return the cord after reading bad reviews about it.

So he took to social media, writing that the thief "courageously swooped up the poorly rated cable, selflessly taking time out of his day to look out for the common man."

He goes on to write, "Who has time for that? I surely don't, considering I have a real job."

