Oscars 2020 Winners List: See which movies, nominees went home with gold

LOS ANGELES -- It was a historic night at the 92nd Academy Awards, where the class satire "Parasite" became the first foreign-language film to be named best picture.

"Parasite's" Bong Joon Ho was awarded the best director prize, and the movie also won in the best original screenplay and best international film categories.

As widely expected, Laura Dern collected the best supporting actress statuette and Brad Pitt took home his first Oscar for acting. Best actor and actress winners, Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger, also came as no surprise.

The biggest night in Hollywood went hostless for the second year in a row and focused on big musical numbers -- including a surprise performance from Eminem -- comedy and star power.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners:



Best Picture

WINNER: "Parasite"
"Ford v Ferrari"
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"Marriage Story"
"1917"
"Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"

Best Directing

WINNER: Bong Joon Ho for "Parasite"
Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman"
Todd Phillips for "Joker"
Sam Mendes for "1917"
Quentin Tarantino for "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Best Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker"
Antonio Banderas in "Pain and Glory"
Leonardo DiCaprio in "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"
Adam Driver in "Marriage Story"
Jonathan Pryce in "The Two Popes"

Best Actress in a Leading Role

WINNER: Renée Zellweger in "Judy"
Cynthia Erivo in "Harriet"
Scarlett Johansson in "Marriage Story"
Saoirse Ronan in "Little Women"
Charlize Theron in "Bombshell"
Best Actress in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Laura Dern in "Marriage Story"
Kathy Bates in "Richard Jewell"
Scarlett Johansson in "Jojo Rabbit"
Florence Pugh in "Little Women"
Margot Robbie in "Bombshell"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"
Tom Hanks in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Anthony Hopkins in "The Two Popes"
Joe Pesci in "The Irishman"
Al Pacino in "The Irishman"



Original Score

WINNER: "Joker"
"Little Women"
"Marriage Story"
"1917"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Original Song

WINNER: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman"
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4"
"I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough"
"Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II"
"Stand Up" from "Harriet"

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: "Jojo Rabbit"
"The Irishman"
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"The Two Popes"

Original Screenplay

WINNER: "Parasite"
"Knives Out"
"Marriage Story"
"1917"
"Once upon a Time...in Hollywood"

Cinematography

WINNER: "1917"
"The Irishman"
"Joker"
"The Lighthouse"
"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Animated Short Film

WINNER: "Hair Love"
"Dcera (Daughter)"
"Kitbull"
"Memorable"
"Sister"


Live Action Short Film

WINNER: "The Neighbors' Window"
"Brotherhood"
"Nefta Football Club"
"Saria"
"A Sister"

Documentary Feature

WINNER: "American Factory"
"The Cave"
"The Edge of Democracy"
"For Sama"
"Honeyland"

Documentary Short Subject

WINNER: "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"
"In the Absence"
"Life Overtakes Me"
"St. Louis Superman"
"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

International Feature Film

WINNER: South Korea, "Parasite"
Poland, "Corpus Christi"
North Macedonia, "Honeyland"
France, "Les Misérables"
Spain, "Pain and Glory"

Animated Feature Film

WINNER: "Toy Story 4"
"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
"I Lost My Body"
"Klaus"
"Missing Link"

Costume Design

WINNER: "Little Women"
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: "Bombshell"
"Joker"
"Judy"
"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
"1917"

Sound Editing

WINNER: "Ford v Ferrari"
"Joker"
"1917"
"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Sound Mixing

WINNER: "1917"
"Ad Astra"
"Ford v Ferrari"
"Joker"
"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Film Editing

WINNER: "Ford v Ferrari"
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Parasite"

Production Design

WINNER: "Once upon a Time...in Hollywood"
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"1917"
"Parasite"

Visual Effects

WINNER: "1917"
"Avengers: Endgame"
"The Irishman"
"The Lion King"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
