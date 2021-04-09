red carpet fashion

Red carpet rewind: Best fashion moments from 2021 Oscars acting nominees

By Alex Meier
LOS ANGELES -- New safety guidelines attributed to the coronavirus pandemic have left award season aficionados nostalgic for red carpet moments.

The Oscars red carpet generates some of Hollywood's greatest moments in fashion -- from the iconic (think Bjork's 2001 swan dress) to the show-stopping (Janelle Monáe's crystal-covered hooded gown last year) and progressive (Billy Porter's 2019 tux/gown hybrid).

As a tribute, we looked back at some of the most fun fashion moments from this year's Oscar acting nominees.

David Fincher's "Mank" led nominations to the 93rd Oscars with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women - Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell - were nominated for best director. Here's a look at nominees in key categories.



Andra Day, nominated for her portrayal of the famous jazz singer at the center of the eponymous "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday," made her 2018 Oscars red carpet moment a MOMENT by laying down to show off her Zac Posen gown.

In the same vein of enjoying oneself, "Promising Young Women's" Carey Mulligan admitted that she drunkenly ruined her 2010 Prada gown by ripping out the tiny utensils sown onto the bodice.

While many male nominees appreciate the traditional black suit, the late Chadwick Boseman never made men's fashion boring, especially with his Oscars looks. Boseman, nominated this year for his "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" performance wore sparkling Givenchy Haute Couture both in 2018 and 2019.

