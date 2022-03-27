Adassa celebrates true comeback, prepares for Oscars 'Encanto' performance

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11265344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alicia Vitarelli speaks with the cast of Encanto

As stars descend upon the most famous red carpet in the world, they bring with them dreams realized and true success stories.For one singer and voiceover actress, this isn't just a celebration of hard work, it's the celebration of a true comeback.Adassa is the voice of Dolores Madrigal in Disney's smash hit 'Encanto.' The animated film is nominated for three Oscars.Adassa will be on stage with her castmates for the first-ever live performance of the Billboard sensation 'We Don't Talk About Bruno.'Adassa is Columbian and has performed with stars like Daddy Yankee, Missy Elliott, Pitbull and others.Getting to this moment brought extreme highs and lows for the reggaeton singer who has been performing for 20 years."We get the call congratulating me that I got the role, and I can barely speak," Adassa explains. "My husband covers up the phone and he says, 'I think you should tell her you can't take this.'""And I told him, 'No. We will tell them that if I'm dead. I'm taking this.' I mustered enough strength to say, 'Thank you very much. When do I start?'"The role of a lifetime, Dolores Madrigal came at the exact moment Adassa was battling a mystery illness that was causing paralysis of her body and vocal cords."There's so many unknowns with COVID," Adassa explains. "Doctors told me there's nothing they can do. I went home. I went home to die."For the next three weeks, Adassa would fight, like Rocky she says, for her health and her voice, which was still weak and whisper-like."I got to record," she says, beaming. "Imagine, I'm just coming back and then I meet with the directors and they're like, 'Okay, so we're thinking for Dolores to be a very hushed speaker and she's an intimate. I said, 'No way. I got this. That's exactly where I was in my progress.Now, she's taking the stage at the Oscars."Pinch me," she says. "Is this real? Because I sometimes I wake up and I turn on my Disney+ and I can't believe this miracle."