Oscars red carpet fashion: Stars like Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens, Sandra Huller go bold in black

Oscars red carpet fashion featured stars going bold in black, with Sandra Huller, Eva Longoria and more sporting inky-dark frocks.

LOS ANGLEES -- The Oscars red carpet opened Sunday in Los Angeles with some stunning looks on Hollywood's biggest night.

Black emerged early as a major trend on the red carpet. Even "Barbie" herself got the memo.

1 of 71 Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rita Moreno channeled Chita Rivera with her frock's exuberant ruffles, stately opera gloves (also in black) and short black hairdo.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who won Best Supporting Actress last year for her work in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," wore a simple but striking long-sleeved Dolce and Gabbana sheath.

Eva Longoria and "Anatomy of a Fall" and "Zone of Interest" star Sandra Huller both wore gowns with dramatic, eye-catching off-the-shoulder necklines. Longoria's swooping scoop was designed by Tamara Ralph, while Huller's Schiaparelli gown sported an exuberant, exaggerated bow.

Vanessa Hudgens also chose an inky-black body-hugging frock that showed off her baby bump! She married husband Cole Tucker in December 2023.

It wasn't just the ladies getting in on the trend. Ludwig Goransson, who is nominated for composing "Oppenheimer's score," sported a chic black suit, as did Simu Liu.

Best Actor nominee Colman Domingo hit the red carpet in a stunning black suit with a flared leg and extra bling on his bowtie.

Many men stuck to black in tuxedos and other looks, including a fashion star of the awards season, Colman Domingo in a double-breasted tuxedo look, a custom Louis Vuitton, paired with cowboy boots and a jewel at the center of his bow tie.

"I wanted to shine like a diamond he told E! "I'm having a great time."

Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper also went for black tuxedos. Gosling went with Gucci with silver bead piping, and Cooper went double-breasted in Louis Vuitton. No ties for either, along with others.