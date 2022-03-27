Oscars

Why Oscars red carpet will be most important one in years

By Sandy Kenyon
LOS ANGELES, California -- In Hollywood, where it is so warm and sunny, the consensus is clear - it is time to party.

"The last two years have felt like 20, and we still have such a difficult and tumultuous time in the world on the global stage right now, I think that what we want to do is keep the tone upbeat and celebratory, because we do need a release," said Oscar Producer Will Packer.

The upbeat mood began at the Oscar nominees' lunch earlier this month. Oscars red carpet will once again be the longest and most important runway in all of fashion.

The "Live" post-Oscars shows has become a tradition, placing Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in the middle of movies nominated for Academy Awards. Sandy Kenyon previews this year's show.



"I do feel people are ready for it. We haven't seen a real fashion show until now," says style expert Alex Badia.

Badia calls Oscar's red carpet the most important in years.

"I think there is a celebration of women in general, and a return to life as we knew it," says Badia.

It is where young designers still seek success.

"The idea of Old Hollywood glamour, it is about pulling from the old, pulling from the old archive moments to doing something that feels a little fresh, new and younger," said designer Laquan Smith.

Smith's bold designs were the talk of fashion week.

The Oscars often call for a more conservative look, but this year it is different.

"We're talking about pink, red, orange. We're talking about metallics, sequins, and return to sexiness," he added.

