How the Oscars statue is made

BROOKLYN, New York -- It's every actor's dream to win an Oscar in Hollywood, but the ultimate movie trophy is prepped and plated in Brooklyn.

Epner Technology has been "dressing" Oscar Statuette in Laser Gold since 2016.

Polich Tallix in Rock Tavern NY, about two hours out of the city, creates the statues, and then Epner Technology suits Oscar in Laser Gold, originally developed Laser Gold for Xerox and later modified the process for NASA Spacecraft.

The Oscars chose Epner Technology in 2016 to help return the Statues to their original art form and legendary luster.

Deposited by electroplating, Laser Gold is a pure 24 kt gold that is also three times harder than ordinary pure gold.

Dave Epner, president of Epner Technology, walked Sandy Kenyon through the process.
Sandy Kenyon reports on how the famous Oscar statues are made.



