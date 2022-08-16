Here's what to expect at Outside Lands' ultra-luxe VIP Experience

Party like a VIP! Here's a recap of this year's exclusive lounges, food vendors, and reserve wines.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The VIP experience at Outside Lands continues to steal the show with its luxurious lounges, exclusive food vendors, and reserve wines.

"This is our second time doing the VIP lounge," explained Whitney Turley, production assistant at Turley Wine Cellars. "It's really well organized, everything is so thoughtfully laid out, the elevated and curated food and wine."

If you're looking to experience OSL extravagantly, Ken Fulk's Golden Gate Club has you covered.

"Once you're up here, you have drinks all day, you have a reserve wine list, you have front stage viewing, you have a team of concierges that's here to help you anywhere you go," explained Liz Sergeev, the events director at Ken Fulk Inc.

Sergeev adds, "They're curating a menu all day. It starts with light bites and snacks and at 4pm they have a dinner service."

Enjoy foods, like a crab BLT and gourmet fried chicken sandwich, with wine picks from a carefully curated list all within a posh lounge created by interior designer Ken Fulk.

"This year we were inspired by Palm Beach, we wanted it to feel like vacation," said Sergeev.

Watch the video above for the full recap and visit here for more information about Outside Lands.