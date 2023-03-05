14-year-old shot and killed in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in the Overbrook section.

It happened around 8:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Haddington Lane.

Investigators tell Action News a 14-year-old male was shot twice in the chest.

He was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

There has been no word on any suspects or arrests.

The name of the teen killed is not yet known.

