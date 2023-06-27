WATCH LIVE

NWS: Tornado touched down near Northampton County, Pa. during Monday's severe storms

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 8:25PM
NORTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Northampton County, Pennsylvania during Monday's severe storms.

Officials confirmed Tuesday that a twister touched down between Martins Creek in Northampton County and Belvidere in Warren County, New Jersey.

The strength of the twister and its exact path is still being evaluated.

No injuries were reported during the storms on Monday.

The National Weather Service says further details on the tornado will be available later tonight.

