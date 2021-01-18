Pennsylvania woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office during Capitol riot taken into custody

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Federal authorities arrested a woman whose former romantic partner says she took a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Riley June Williams was arrested Monday, according to a Justice Department official. It's not yet known when her initial court appearance will be.

Riley June Williams / Dauphin County Jail



The FBI said in an arrest warrant Sunday that Williams hasn't been charged with theft but only with illegally entering the Capitol and with disorderly conduct.

FBI officials said a caller claiming to be an ex of Williams said friends of hers showed him a video of her taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Pelosi's office.

A woman accused of storming the US Capitol and stealing a laptop or hard drive from the office of Speaker Pelosi with the intention of selling it to Russia's intel service has been taken into custody.



FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack

The caller alleged that she intended to send the device to a friend in Russia who planned to sell it to that country's foreign intelligence service, but that plan fell through and she either has the device or destroyed it. The FBI says the matter remains under investigation.

Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, confirmed Jan. 8 that a laptop was taken from a conference room but said "it was a laptop that was only used for presentations."

Williams' mother, who lives with her in Harrisburg, told ITV reporters that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Donald Trump's politics and "far-right message boards."

Her father, who lives in Camp Hill, told local law enforcement that he and his daughter went to Washington on the day of the protest but didn't stay together, meeting up later to return to Harrisburg, the FBI said.

Philadelphia, capital cities ramp up security ahead of presidential inauguration
Extra security will be in place at Independence Hall and other sites across Philadelphia and the entire tri-state area as authorities prepare for the potential of violent disruptions.



Williams' mother told local law enforcement that her daughter packed a bag and left before she was arrested, saying she would be gone for a couple of weeks. She also changed her phone number and deleted a number of social media accounts, the FBI said. Court documents don't list an attorney for her.

Lehigh Valley Man Arrested



A Lehigh County man also faces charges for his alleged involvement in the riot.

Twenty-nine-year-old Craig Bingert turned himself in Sunday.



The FBI said he worked with other rioters to shove a barricade into police officers.

He then helped them lift it up in an apparent attempt to break through the police line.
