Pacific Airshow 2022 in Huntington Beach: Here's how you can watch it all live on Hulu

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Taking airshows to new altitudes, the Pacific Airshow is live on Oct. 1 in Huntington Beach - and you can watch all the high-flying action live on Hulu!

The airshow will feature incredible stunt performances, precision parachute drops, vintage military aircraft and even an experimental flying car!

Plus, don't miss a show-stopping finale from the world famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Air Force.

Additional performances will include:

U.S. Air Force T6-A 4-Ship

U.S. Air Force F-16 Aggressors

U.S. Navy F-35C Demo

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Demo

Ace Maker 2-Ship T-33

Michael Goulian Extra 330SC

Grumman Albatross

Lyon Air Museum B-25 Mitchel Bomber

A-4 Skyhawk

Mig 17

Yak 100

Jet Waco

A million people will crowd the sand of Surf City USA for the spectacular three-day event.

Stream the entire airshow on Saturday Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. ET only on Hulu!

For more information, please visit www.pacificairshow.com or follow Pacific Airshow on social media @pacificairshow.

