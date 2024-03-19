Atlantic City Airshow has new partner, funding from SJTA: Governor Murphy

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Atlantic City Airshow has been bringing high-flying action to the Jersey shore for 20 years.

"The sounds -- it rumbles down into your belly," said Sean Mills of Atlantic City.

"I feel like a lot of people come down to Atlantic City to watch it. Even all the boats come out to the ocean. People really look forward to it," said Abigail Staiger of Manahawkin.

But this week, questions surfaced as to the future of the midweek event.

It's typically held in August, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to Atlantic City's beaches and boardwalk.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Tuesday afternoon: "We're thrilled to announce a partnership with the South Jersey Transportation Authority and Atlantic City International Airport to ensure this fantastic event takes place this summer."

Officials with the governor's office say the South Jersey Transportation Authority is providing $300,000 for the show, and the event will be presented by the Atlantic City International Airport.

The show - organized by the Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce - brings a big economic boost to local businesses as people come from all over to watch the military aircraft from the beach.

Action News also spoke with Atlantic City's Mayor Marty Small Sr., who alluded to troubles because of rising costs.

"We're gonna do everything that we can to protect it and preserve it," said Small. "Everything is going up. The acts, the chairs, the food, everything is at an increased price."

The Chamber of Commerce had no comment on Tuesday.

According to the airshow's website, the show is set for August 13 and 14.

The mayor and the chamber are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday.

The mayor had no comment on the governor's announcement Tuesday afternoon.