Atlantic City Airshow to take flight this summer thanks to new partnership

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Atlantic City Airshow will take flight at the shore this summer thanks to a new partnership.
Mayor Marty Small and the Chamber of Commerce held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the details.
On Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced funding support from the South Jersey Transportation Authority.
The annual event has a major economic impact, bringing in millions of dollars to local businesses and casinos.
As of now, the dates are set for August 13 and 14.