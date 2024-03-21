Atlantic City Airshow to take flight this summer thanks to new partnership

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Atlantic City Airshow will take flight at the shore this summer thanks to a new partnership.

Mayor Marty Small and the Chamber of Commerce held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the details.

On Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced funding support from the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

The annual event has a major economic impact, bringing in millions of dollars to local businesses and casinos.

As of now, the dates are set for August 13 and 14.