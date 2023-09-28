The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is world's largest rotating tram car

The tram travels to 8,516 feet above the desert.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- With 360 degree views, The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway doesn't have a bad seat in the tram.

As the world's largest rotating tram car, the tramway is one of the most unique ways to go from the desert floor to 14,000 acres of forest.

On the ride itself, guests will travel 2.5 miles through five different transitional zones of varying flora and fauna, eventually reaching an elevation of 8,516 feet at the Mountain Station.

At the Mountain Station, guests can enjoy Peaks Restaurant, "a culinary experience above the clouds." At Pines Café, the cafeteria-style allows guests to grab their food and go, and Lookout Lounge offers a full cocktail bar and appetizer menu.

From the Mountain Station, guests can hike to the peak of Mt. San Jacinto State Park, which is about an 11 mile hike round trip and the second highest point in southern California. Within the rest of Mt. San Jacinto State Park, there are more than 40 more miles of hiking trails available at varying intensities.

"It's such a quick and easy way to cool off in the summertime, have such a great experience and share that with your family," a guest remarked.

Because the elevation is so high at the peak, temperatures feel drastically cooler than at lower elevations in the city. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway makes for a great summertime day-trip for all ages.

To plan your visit to The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, click here.