SKIPPACK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a fire inside an industrial building in Skippack Township, Montgomery County.Crews were called to the 2000 block of Lucon Road for a fire at Palmer International just after 10 a.m.Officials said firefighters arrived to smoke and fire showing from the buildingOne person was injured and was taken to an area hospital, officials said. The person's condition was not yet known.There was no word on what started the fire.