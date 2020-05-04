Texas park ranger pushed in water while enforcing social distancing; man charged

AUSTIN, Texas -- A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted assault on a public service worker after a park ranger in Austin, Texas was pushed into a lake while explaining social distancing rules.

In the video, the park ranger can be heard telling people that they needed to by six feet away from each other. He was pushed into shallow water while he was talking, with a group of people laughing at him.

The park ranger was then shown on video climbing out of the water as a man ran off.

The suspect has been identified by authorities as Brandon Hicks.

Police said the crowd was illegally drinking and smoking. City officials said they were "saddened" by the incident.

Although Texas parks have reopened, Gov. Greg Abbott's order says people must keep their distance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texassocial distancingtexas newsreopen texasu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ closes schools for rest of academic year | LIVE
LIVE: PA officials provide COVID-19 update as cases rise to more than 50K
Why Pa. barbers, nail salons won't reopen under yellow phase
J.Crew files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 pandemic
N.J, Pa., Del., joining 4 other states to buy vital coronavirus gear
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
AccuWeather: Bright, Blustery Today
Show More
Man shot at point blank range dies in vacant North Philly lot
Patrol vehicle strikes 2 girls on NJ beach; charge filed
Trump says COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of year
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Kensington fire
Video of NYPD arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outrage
More TOP STORIES News