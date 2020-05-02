Traffic

SUV driver crashes into tree, ejected from vehicle in Parkside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver lost control of his SUV and crashed into a tree in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle just after midnight Saturday near 34th Street and Girard Avenue.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with multiple injuries including a fractured leg.

Police are investigating what caused the driver to veer off the road.
