Part of baby's finger severed during incident at Overbrook Park day care: Lawsuit

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of 10-month-old Maliyah Leary filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Principals Demonstration Preparatory Academy located in the Overbrook Park.

The family says while their little girl was in the care of that facility, something occurred on August 6 that left the tip of her finger severed.

Maliyah's mom, Barbara Busch, wants to know how it happened, and who was watching the little girl when she was injured.

Maliyah was taken by ambulance from the center to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Busch says doctors now plan to monitor the injury and may have to do reconstruction as the little girl grows older.

The family is being represented by Attorney Sam Anyard, who says the hope is the lawsuit will help the family, and maybe lead to improvements in procedures and protocols at the day care center so other children are not a risk of being injured.

He called the incident not only avoidable but "preventable."

An attorney for Principals Demonstration Preparatory Academy declined comment, citing litigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newssafetyday carelawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigns, mayor's office says
Who is Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter?
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Crews search for missing kayaker in Cumberland County
Out-of-control driver slams into Delaware home
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
Woman pleads guilty in case of Delaware firefighters killed by arson
Show More
Search for driver who abandoned crashed car after police chase
11-year-old N.J. boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
West Chester preps for 100th 6abc/Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day parade
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory extended through Wednesday
Crash blocks all lanes of Route 42 southbound in Camden Co.
More TOP STORIES News