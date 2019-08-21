Part of baby's finger severed during incident at Overbrook Park day care: Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of 10-month-old Maliyah Leary filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Principals Demonstration Preparatory Academy located in the Overbrook Park.The family says while their little girl was in the care of that facility, something occurred on August 6 that left the tip of her finger severed.Maliyah's mom, Barbara Busch, wants to know how it happened, and who was watching the little girl when she was injured.Maliyah was taken by ambulance from the center to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.Busch says doctors now plan to monitor the injury and may have to do reconstruction as the little girl grows older.The family is being represented by Attorney Sam Anyard, who says the hope is the lawsuit will help the family, and maybe lead to improvements in procedures and protocols at the day care center so other children are not a risk of being injured.He called the incident not only avoidable but "preventable."An attorney for Principals Demonstration Preparatory Academy declined comment, citing litigation.