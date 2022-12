Sources: 2 found dead in Paulsboro, New Jersey home; deaths believed to be accidental

Action News has learned police found two people unconscious at a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

PAULSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey, sources say.

Detectives were on the scene at a residence in the unit block of E. Monroe Street on Tuesday.

According to sources, the deaths may be due to carbon monoxide.

However, no official cause of death has been released.

The identities of the two found dead have not been released.