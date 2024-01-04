WATCH LIVE

Paxlovid does not lower risk of long-term COVID-19 symptoms, UCSF study shows

Thursday, January 4, 2024 8:14PM
Paxlovid does not prevent 'long COVID,' UCSF study shows
The popular COVID treatment, Paxlovid, does not significantly lower the risk of "long COVID" for people who are vaccinated, according to a UCSF study.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The popular COVID treatment, Paxlovid, does not significantly lower the risk of "long COVID" for people who are vaccinated.

In a new study from UCSF, researchers found that patients who took Paxlovid and those who did not had similar outcomes when it came to long COVID symptoms.

Researchers also found a higher-than-expected COVID rebound for patients who took the medication.

Paxlovid has been shown to be effective for high-risk, unvaccinated people.

