Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in NE Philadelphia

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in NE Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Northeast Philadelphia.

First responders arrived at the scene along Castor Avenue just before midnight Sunday.

That's where officials say a 35-year-old man had been standing between two parked cars when another vehicle hit the victim.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the driver did stop at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
