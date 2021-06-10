pedestrian struck

Pedestrian struck and killed by Camden County patrol officer

WOODLYNNE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Action News has learned a Metro Camden County patrol officer struck and killed a pedestrian in Woodlynne on Wednesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Mt. Ephraim Avenue at Woodlynne Avenue.

Authorities said the officer pulled over after striking the female victim.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Action Cam was there as the vehicle, with visible front end damage, was being towed.



Investigators have not said if the officer was responding to a call or whether the vehicle's lights and sirens were on.

There are surveillance cameras in the area, but so far no footage has been released.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office and New Jersey State Police are assisting with investigation.
