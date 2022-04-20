apartment fire

3-alarm fire breaks out in South Jersey apartment building, man injured

A 62-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital with multiple burns.
PEMBERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least one person was injured in a multi-alarm fire in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The three-alarm fire started around 6 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment building on the unit block of Egbert Street in Pemberton.

Arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

A 62-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital with multiple burns. His condition has not been released.

It is not yet known if the man was rescued by firefighters or if he was able to make it out of the building on his own.

The fire was placed under control around a half-hour after it started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

