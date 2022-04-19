New video released of suspects wanted in murder of Philadelphia police officer's son

The shooting happened on Monday, January 24, at 4:40 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue.
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows Hill exiting Maria's Mini Mart, where he was approached by two suspects in an apparent robbery attempt when he was shot.
"Suspect number one abruptly fired through his jacket pocket at Mr. Hill. Mr. Hill attempted to flee westbound on Allegheny Avenue," said Captain Jason Smith of the Philadelphia Police Department.
Hill was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he later died from his wounds.
Video also shows Hill run by a second suspect who fired the fatal shot. Investigators say Hill was targeted.
"Robbery is believed to have been the motive for the shooting. Following the homicide, it was discovered that Mr. Hill's privately owned firearm, as well as his iPhone, were apparently taken by the offenders," said Smith.
Both suspects arrived and left in a silver Kia Forte that was reported stolen two days before the incident, officials say.
The first suspect was observed on video having a noticeable limp while walking. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket with white stripes on the hood, chest, and arms of the jacket.
The second suspect, who was involved in an unrelated domestic incident 15 minutes before the shooting, was also seen on bodycam video talking with police officers.
Authorities say the officer did not get that person's contact information.
During the encounter, suspect number one was reportedly sitting in the stolen Kia while police were talking with suspect number two.
All this happened just 15 minutes before he allegedly shot and killed Hill.
Officials also say an unknown female accompanied them in the vehicle.
Police say the two men are known narcotics dealers in the area of Broad Street and Erie Avenue.
Officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.