2 dead, 1 injured in Pemberton Township, New Jersey crash

PEMBERTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews in Pemberton Township, New Jersey were investigating a double fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at about 12:35 p.m. on Pemberton Bypass.

Two people died at the scene and another person was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Additional information about the victim's identities was not yet made available.

Authorities are now working to determine what caused the crash.