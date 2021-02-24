covid-19 pandemic

Type A blood greater risk for COVID-19 complications, Penn Medicine researchers say

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Researchers at Penn Medicine are learning more about why people with Type A blood may be at a greater risk for complications from COVID-19.

There's growing evidence people with Type A blood are at a greater risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, or ARDS. It's a life-threatening condition and many times is the reason why patients end up on ventilators.

New research out of Penn shows Type A blood is more likely to clot when patients are critically sick then patients with Type O.

Action News spoke with Dr. John Reilly. He said this could lead to more targeted treatments.

"So if we understand why people with blood Type A have this increased risk, could we develop drugs that target the molecules that are impacted by blood type? And then for example, say you're blood Type A, we could give you a particular drug to try to prevent severe COVID disease or prevent ARDS even outside of COVID," he said.

Obviously, you can't change your blood type and Dr. Reilly said the increased risk for people with Type A blood is low, especially compared to other factors.

So he said right now, focus on what you can do to stay healthy. Take precautions and also manage any chronic illnesses you have. make sure to focus on what you can control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckblood testcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across New Jersey
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Pennsylvania
105-year-old NJ woman survives 2 pandemics
Johnson & Johnson promises 20M vaccines by end of March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID man arrested for rape inside bathroom in Center City Macy's
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering from 'significant injuries'
Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID symptoms
$4.68-million lottery ticket sold in Montgomery County
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
Springsteen pleads guilty to 1 count in DUI case, other charges dropped
NJ troopers rescue boy from frigid marsh
Show More
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Underground fire causes Center City road closures
Pregnant teen injured in double shooting; 47 shots fired: Police
Shooting inside Philadelphia speakeasy, 2 injured
105-year-old NJ woman survives 2 pandemics
More TOP STORIES News