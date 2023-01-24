Person tests positive for tuberculosis at Penn Wood Middle School in Delaware County

Representatives are working to identify students and staff of the Darby school who might have been exposed to the illness.

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Delaware County Health Department says a person at Penn Wood Middle School in the William Penn School District has tested positive for tuberculosis.

Representatives are working to identify students and staff of the Darby school who might have been exposed to the illness.

The health department stresses that students and staff can continue active learning in the school setting because TB is not as contagious as the flu and requires extended close contact (around at least 15 hours of contact per week) to spread.

"The important first step is to identify close contacts of the person who was infected. Those identified as close contacts are being notified by the Health Department for testing arrangements," the DCHD said in a statement released Monday.

Here is more information on TB from the CDC:

TB bacteria spread through the air from one person to another. When a person with TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks, or sings, TB bacteria can get into the air. People nearby may breathe in these bacteria and become infected.



TB is NOT spread by:



- shaking someone's hand

- sharing food or drink

- touching bed linens or toilet seats

- sharing toothbrushes

- kissing



When a person breathes in TB bacteria, the bacteria can settle in the lungs and begin to grow. From there, they can move through the blood to other parts of the body, such as the kidney, spine, and brain.



TB disease in the lungs or throat can be infectious. This means that the bacteria can spread to other people. TB in other parts of the body, such as the kidney or spine, is usually not infectious.



People with TB disease are most likely to spread it to people they spend time with every day. This includes family members, friends, and coworkers or schoolmates.

Parents with concerns should call the Delaware County Health Department Wellness Line, available Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by phone at (484) 276 - 2100 or by email at DelcoWellness@co.delaware.pa.us.