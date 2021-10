Investigation: Lawsuit alleges Delaware woman, others exposed to tuberculosis during surgery

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- The CDC is working to respond to a multi-state outbreak of tuberculosis , and Delaware is included.More than 100 people in multiple states have been allegedly exposed through a bone repair product.TB is caused by a bacterium that can cause severe disease and even death.Joan Trinicia is one of 23 patients in Delaware now suing after they received bone grafting procedure and were exposed.Trincia underwent spinal fusion surgery in early March."I felt great. The surgery went well," she said.Trincia said she was on the mend but then she got the call from her surgeon earlier this month. "It was just a big shock," she said.Trincia said she learned the bone repair product made from human tissue that was used in her surgery had been contaminated with tuberculosis. The product is FIberCel . Its manufacturer issued an urgent voluntary recall of the contaminated lot on June 2.TB is highly contagious and can attack the lungs and other organs.Trincia says she has a chronic lung disease."My fear is that it will go to my lungs, which are not in good shape," she said. "I'm afraid of dying."Trincia says doctors told her the TB in her body is dormant but could go active at any time.Her attorney, Nelli Walsh -- who represents four others in the case -- says some have had active TB and undergone revision surgery."Which is essentially irrigating the area to make sure that you know, the offending organism is removed," said Walsh.Delaware's Division of Public Health is now working with the CDC.The treatment for TB is extensive.Trincia must take a regime of nearly a dozen pills daily strong antibiotics for the next year that she says leaves her tired, nauseous, and unable to eat.And she must record herself taking the medication daily so the state health department can watch."Every day, it's like a cloud over my head -- a reminder that it's there. And I don't like living like that," Trincia added.The uncertainty of what happens next for Trincia has left an emotional toll."Just not knowing and what's going to happen and what's the procedure of getting rid of this," she said.