Rain set to cause freezing road conditions across the region

"We're well stocked in salt with more than 100,000 tons," said Brad Rudolph of PennDOT.
POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The sloppy weather Friday is expected to cause icy road conditions overnight into Saturday morning.

As a result, it was a quiet night in Pottstown, Pa. The weather no doubt had something to do with it.

It also gave Jacob Seasholtz an early dismissal from school that was certainly cause for celebration.

"I could go home and play video games!" said Seasholtz.

He and his dad Josh were some of the few Action News met for a Friday night bite to eat.

However, due to the road conditions, they didn't travel far.

"We're just right around the corner, so we're good," said Josh Seasholtz.

Earlier Friday, the heavy rain and cold weather had people finishing their end-of-week to-do lists early.

"Yeah, I'm staying in, filling up and going home and staying home," said Frank Artayet of Oaks.

Officials say that's smart since the roads will be icy.

"When these temperatures drop, any of these wet surfaces are going to freeze especially elevated surfaces, ramps, and brushes. It's likely if you're traveling late tonight if it looks wet, it's icy," said Brad Rudolph of PennDOT.

But he says they're well prepared for a freezing event.

"We have about 170 state trucks that will be ready. We'll sprinkle in rentals if needed. We have about 275 rentals we can call upon," said Rudolph. "We're well stocked in salt with more than 100,000 tons."

He adds if you must be out on the roads, slow speeds are optimal.

"It could be black ice, and again your speed will determine how good you do with that ice," said Rudolph.

