4 hospitalized after car flips on Route 90 in Pennsauken, N.J.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four people are hospitalized after a crash in Pennsauken, New Jersey Saturday night.

It happened 11:45 p.m. on eastbound Route 90.

Police said a driver lost control and flipped their car just past the Haddonfield Road exit.

Three of the car's four occupants were ejected and one person was trapped inside the wreckage.

All of them were transported to Cooper University Hospital in serious condition.

There is no word on what caused the driver to lose control.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pennsauken Police Traffic Unit.
