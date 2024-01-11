Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts to end its college programs

The museum, educational classes, and the K-12 arts program will remain open, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia announced on Wednesday it is ending its college programs at the end of the 2024-2025 academic year.
The school cited rising costs, expanding requirements, and dwindling enrollment as its reasons for ending its programs.
President Eric Pryor says they will create a personalized transfer plan for the 37 students who cannot graduate.
Senior Joseph Adams says this is a huge loss for students and faculty.
"The community is so tight-knit and we have such great access to museum spaces and people who are really working in the art world," said Adams.
The museum, educational classes, and the K-12 arts program will remain open, officials say.