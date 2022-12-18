PAFA's 'Making American Artists' shapes new narratives of American art history

"Making American Artists: Stories from Making American Artists, 1776-1976" shapes new narratives of American art history.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts exhibition "Making American Artists" features work from PAFA's own collection, made from 1776 to 1976.

"By bringing works from different time periods together, you can open up much broader conversations about American art and thus American identity," says Dr. Anna Marley, Kenneth R. Woodcock Curator of Historical American Art.

There are 103 works displayed across five galleries, organized by academic genre, rather than chronologically.

The genres are portraiture, history, still life, genre scenes, and landscape.

"I was really interested in creating conversations across time," says Dr. Marley.

The juxtapositions are meant to challenge viewers to think more deeply about whose perspectives shape American history.

The exhibition includes pieces from women artists, LGBTQ+ artists, and artists of color.

"Making American Artists" runs through April 2, 2023.

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts | Facebook | Instagram

118-128 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19102