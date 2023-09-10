Pennsylvania Attorney General files lawsuit against dental group in Bucks County

Consumers who believe they are a victim of Alpha Dental are asked to contact the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against a Bucks County dental group that was the focus of a previous Action News Investigation.

"Alpha Dental Excellence," owned by Doctor Arpan Patel, is accused of misleading patients into obtaining loans for procedures and failing to provide them notice of their rights.

One patient told Investigative Reporter Chad Pradelli that she signed paperwork for what she believed was an approval for a dental procedure but turned out to be financing for thousands of dollars.

