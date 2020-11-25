It's a dash to Pennsylvania liquor stores ahead of Thanksgiving eve alcohol ban

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8231642" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The ban goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving eve.

Pennsylvania's liquor stores have been busier than usual since the state's health department imposed a one-night shutdown of alcohol sales at bars and restaurants on Thanksgiving eve.The alcohol sales suspension begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will stay in effect through 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. Health officials are hoping to curb what they feel would be a rapid spread of the virus on a popular drinking night.Residents are now making alternate plans trying to beat Wednesday's rush."I thought it would be crazy because of Thanksgiving. I knew there'd be a line," said Frank Dalessio of Upper Darby.Foot traffic at the state store in Overbrook was steady. And while capacity indoors stands at 25%, the line to get in remained long.In fact, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says early numbers show on a typical Monday their stores rake in about $4 to $6 million. Just 24 hours ago, officials reported close to $10 million in liquor sales."We typically see an uptick this time of year, but it is possible it may have impacted sales in some way," said Shawn Kelly, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.Philadelphia-based goPuff announced it will also being delivering alcohol on Thanksgiving eve.