It's a dash to Pennsylvania liquor stores ahead of Thanksgiving eve alcohol ban

The alcohol sales suspension begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will stay in effect through 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. Health officials are hoping to curb what they feel would be a rapid spread of the virus on a popular drinking night.
Residents are now making alternate plans trying to beat Wednesday's rush.
"I thought it would be crazy because of Thanksgiving. I knew there'd be a line," said Frank Dalessio of Upper Darby.
Foot traffic at the state store in Overbrook was steady. And while capacity indoors stands at 25%, the line to get in remained long.
In fact, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says early numbers show on a typical Monday their stores rake in about $4 to $6 million. Just 24 hours ago, officials reported close to $10 million in liquor sales.
"We typically see an uptick this time of year, but it is possible it may have impacted sales in some way," said Shawn Kelly, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Philadelphia-based goPuff announced it will also being delivering alcohol on Thanksgiving eve.