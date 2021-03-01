Philadelphia officials evaluating after some restrictions eased in rest of Pennsylvania

The City of Philadelphia hasn't confirmed if it's going to follow suit.
"Can we look at everything first? And then sit down and make a decision and make sense?" said Mayor Jim Kenney during a press conference Monday.
Philadelphia Health Department spokesperson James Garrow released this statement Monday afternoon:
"The City is currently exploring what changes need to be made to the published guidance and Safer-at-Home Order to facilitate coming into alignment with the new protocols announced by Governor Wolf this morning. This is consistent with Dr. Farley's updates last week to bring Philadelphia into alignment with the state."
Pennsylvania lifts out-of-state travel restrictions, increases event limits
Managing Partner of Ardmore Music Hall Chris Perella said concerts likely won't resume unless they can operate at 50% capacity or more because it's too expensive.
"I would say it's more of a positive sign of things to come than it is something that's going to meaningfully change the status of concerts around Philly tomorrow or next week," said Perella.
The music venue industry has been hit hard from the pandemic, with venues forced to pay overhead and refund any and all ticket sales from canceled events.
Hal Real is founder and president of World Cafe Live in Philadelphia and co-founding member of the National Independent Venue Association, known as NIVA.
"For our industry, it doesn't really make sense to have a partial reopening," said Real. "The first thing I'll say is we're not interested in reopening when there's concerns about the safety of employees, performers or our guests."
But for sports fans, the Wells Fargo Center said it's ready to welcome back Sixers and Flyers fans within days if the city is on board.
"We've invested millions of dollars in health and safety advancements, we've worked with public health experts, and we've learned the best practices of other arenas that have safely welcomed fans back already," said Valerie Camilo, president of business operations for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center. "We're ready to safely put hundreds of our part-time employees back to work and bring our fans back to Broad Street."
Governor Wolf also eased travel restrictions. Out of state travelers no longer have to show a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 14 days once in the state.