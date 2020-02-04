Gov. Tom Wolf's 2020 budget pushes for gun laws, clean schools

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf laid his out agenda for the state on Tuesday, unveiling his $36 billion budget proposal.Wolf outlined three areas he'd like to tackle over the next fiscal year: gun violence, student debt and toxic schools.In addition to adding extra money for early education programs, he's also creating a $200 million scholarship for college students.A billion dollars has been earmarked to clean up asbestos and lead paint in schools. Some of the funds would go toward the ongoing problem of asbestos in schools in Philadelphia.Wolf is also calling on the legislature to pass comprehensive background checks for all gun purchases and a red flag law."No law can eliminate every act of gun violence. But the steps I'm proposing are supported by the evidence, and supported by the vast majority of Pennsylvanians," he said. "We can pass them tomorrow and, by doing so, we could make our Commonwealth safer."The govenor is calling for $6 million to go toward gun violence prevention programs and $4 million to the Philadelphia Gun Violence Task Force.