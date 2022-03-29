car crash

5 dead after pileup on Pennsylvania highway that was caught on video

Dozens of drivers lost control of their vehicles and slammed into each other during a snow squall.
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive pile-up on I-81 in Pennsylvania

POTTSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The death toll has climbed following Monday's pileup on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania.

A total of five people have now been pronounced dead, WFMZ-TV reports.

Dozens of others were injured when tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other during a snow squall.

Interstate 81 north in Schuylkill County remained closed Tuesday morning following the wreck amid poor visibility that involved between 40 and 60 vehicles, authorities and published reports say.

EMBED More News Videos

A collision involving multiple vehicles has closed a portion of Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania.



Numerous vehicles remained on the roadway in the northbound lanes early Tuesday, authorities said.

Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway, and authorities said they needed to go through each vehicle to make sure there are no human remains.

The crash Monday on Interstate 81 was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded.

In one video, an out of control tractor-trailer smashed into a large dump truck turning it nearly 180 degrees, another large truck caught fire and spewed black smoke into the air, and an SUV struck a passenger car sending it spinning narrowly past a person standing on the shoulder in snow and fog.

The north and southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours after the accident, but the southbound side reopened around 6:30 p.m. Monday. It was not known when the northbound side would reopen.

WFMZ-TV and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacar crashsnowu.s. & worldtruck crash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Witness video shows Pa. highway pileup; at least 3 dead
Police chase ends in crash in Allentown
Ogontz crash leaves one man in critical condition; 2 others also hurt
3 injured in Logan Township, NJ crash
TOP STORIES
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
Suspect: Delco deadly shooting was not road rage, but an accident
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Man shot, killed after leaving Port Richmond gym: Police
Witness video shows Pa. highway pileup; at least 3 dead
Watch: Questlove's emotional Oscars acceptance speech
Show More
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
Family of 12-year-old boy shot, killed by police speaks out
Expert tips on how to stop spam text messages
AccuWeather: From Bitter Cold to 70s This Week
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
More TOP STORIES News