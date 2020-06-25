Malls across southeastern Pennsylvania to reopen Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Indoor malls across southeastern Pennsylvania will open their doors on Friday.For some shoppers, it's a return back to normal."I think it's just getting out, window shopping, walking, just enjoying the day instead of just sitting home," said Jody Ramsey of Somerton.But others said they aren't stepping foot inside any mall any time soon."I'm afraid of being in a brick and mortar, like being inside," said Terry Hughes of Rydal. "I'm just afraid of catching the virus. I'm 65 so you know I have to be a little leery."Action News got a tour of the Springfield Mall, which will operate at 50% capacity and require shoppers to wear a mask."We've reduced food court seating, we also removed all common area seating and all shoppers can expect masks are required when entering the building, and if they don't have a mask we will provide one for them," said Karisa Washam, Marketing Director of the Springfield Mall.Karite Naturals store owner Tamora Williams said there will be changes for customers when they arrive."I have a scanner in order to scan everybody's temperature before they come into our store," said Williams. "Also we have placemats that we are going to put onto the floor to mark six feet apart."She and her employees did some last-minute preparations for customers and said she can't wait."This is the day we've been waiting for to reopen," said Williams. "When you're closed, you don't have any income coming in and that can hurt a small business."