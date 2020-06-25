Shopping

Malls across southeastern Pennsylvania to reopen Friday

By
SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Indoor malls across southeastern Pennsylvania will open their doors on Friday.

For some shoppers, it's a return back to normal.

"I think it's just getting out, window shopping, walking, just enjoying the day instead of just sitting home," said Jody Ramsey of Somerton.

But others said they aren't stepping foot inside any mall any time soon.

"I'm afraid of being in a brick and mortar, like being inside," said Terry Hughes of Rydal. "I'm just afraid of catching the virus. I'm 65 so you know I have to be a little leery."

Action News got a tour of the Springfield Mall, which will operate at 50% capacity and require shoppers to wear a mask.

"We've reduced food court seating, we also removed all common area seating and all shoppers can expect masks are required when entering the building, and if they don't have a mask we will provide one for them," said Karisa Washam, Marketing Director of the Springfield Mall.

Karite Naturals store owner Tamora Williams said there will be changes for customers when they arrive.

"I have a scanner in order to scan everybody's temperature before they come into our store," said Williams. "Also we have placemats that we are going to put onto the floor to mark six feet apart."

She and her employees did some last-minute preparations for customers and said she can't wait.

"This is the day we've been waiting for to reopen," said Williams. "When you're closed, you don't have any income coming in and that can hurt a small business."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingspringfield township (delaware county)mallcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia officials apologize after tear gas used on protesters on I-676
Del. delays next phase of reopening over renewed concerns
Pa. sees uptick in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19
Fishermen catches massive 350-pound shark in Del.
Council approves worker protection against retaliation over coronavirus concerns
NJ adds nearly 1,900 suspected COVID-19 deaths
NJ officials release more details on joint travel advisory
Show More
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Philly Pride: Music teacher performs for empowerment, compassion
Piece by piece, new diner arrives in Wilmington
Electricity ruled out in pool drowning deaths of 3
More TOP STORIES News