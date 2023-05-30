Inside Story breaks down the latest in politics, from Cherelle Parker bringing the Democratic party together to who will and won't run for Senate.

A call for unity among Democrats after the PA primary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the Inside Story panel discuss Philadelphia Democratic Mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker's calling for Unity with a breakfast with her former Mayoral Candidates, and her meeting with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

They also discussed Republican Mayoral nominee David Oh's prospects of winning in November.

Other topics include Philadelpia's drop in population, Delaware Senator Tom Carper not running for re-election and Doug Mastriano possibly announcing a future run for Senate.

This week's panel consits of Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Brian Tierney, Larry Platt and Farah Jimenez.