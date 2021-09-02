Storms down power lines across Route 309 in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania

Roof torn off of the Upper Dublin Police Dept. Officers are handling that and responding to damage across the area. They ask that anyone who doesn’t have to travel please stay at home. @6abc @UpperDublinPD #TropicalStormIda #Weather pic.twitter.com/14hXk3bcRO — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) September 2, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10993094" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple videos capture tornado moving through South Jersey on September 1, 2021.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10993221" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video captures multiple damaged homes in Mullica Hill, NJ after tornado spotted in area on September 1, 2021.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People had to abandon cars in Fort Washington, Montgomery County as severe storms moved through the area Wednesday evening.By Thursday morning, downed power lines were seen scattered across Route 309 and Highland Avenue.The roof was torn off the Upper Dublin Police Department building. Officers have asked anyone who does not need to travel to please stay at home.Downed power lines and large trees also made up most of the treacherous trek into Horsham as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through."Every single tree in our backyard was uprooted. Every single one. The fences are completely gone, some of my roofing is completely gone," said Allie Herbert.Herbert said she just made it home as the severe weather moved in."We've never seen anything like this here," she said.A trail of destruction welcomed many drivers along Welsh Road and Limekiln Pike. With a steady flow of rain, the roads looked more like rapids as flooding remained consistent.More destruction was apparent in nearby Maple Glen."I felt the house starting to shake. The rain that had been kind of steadily falling started to really increase in intensity to the point that I couldn't even hear myself think," said Mike Zajac.Large trees and power lines were also taken down by the severe weather.The early hum of generators could also be heard from those who lost power.Just as the rain began so did the threat of flooding.In Pottstown, West High Street - which is prone to flooding - proved too much for some drivers who ended up abandoning their carsRescuers prepared for a long night ahead"You got to use common sense; don't jeopardize your life for your vehicle," said Joshua Groff.