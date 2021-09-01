Ida's remnants trigger tornadoes, flash flooding in Philadelphia region | LIVE UPDATES

STORM DAMAGE: Just a small glimpse of what we are seeing as we approach the Willow Grove area where a tornado was observed. @6abc #paWX #Ida pic.twitter.com/aTE5i9eA8s — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) September 1, 2021

Tornado Warning for Burlington and Camden County in NJ until 7:15pm. For more info. https://t.co/XA6olBwJWv #njwx — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) September 1, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10993031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Logan Wilson spotted a tornado from his home in Sewell, NJ on September 1, 2021.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10993032" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ashley Graham captured major flooding on 5th Avenue in Coatesville on September 1, 2021.

Heavy rains coming down in Darby Boro on Springfield road near McDade. pic.twitter.com/PKebddzcQk — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) September 1, 2021

Parts of Jenkins and Chestnut in Lansdale look more like a river, with vehicles partially submerged in water. @6abc #Ida pic.twitter.com/rbZud0pMHD — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 1, 2021

#BREAKING: Confirmed tornado likely heading into Bucks County | Warrington, Buckingham, Solebury in possible path https://t.co/LjKc4JAMph pic.twitter.com/teOhv7Ec8E — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 1, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10992891" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flooding downpours and severe weather, including tornadoes, pushed through the region Wednesday.

Still under tornado warning here in Darby. Rain has picked up. pic.twitter.com/QJKkDtysH3 — Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) September 1, 2021

POTTSTOWN: Along W. High St some drivers appear to have gotten stuck in high water.



Still, we’ve seen people attempting to cross. @6abc #paWX #Ida pic.twitter.com/BeGjig6KX6 — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) September 1, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Remnants from Ida have triggered flash flooding and multiple tornado warnings across the Philadelphia region on Wednesday night.TONIGHT: Severe weather including tornadoes is a good possibility for areas near I-95 and south into NJ and Delaware. Flash flooding is most likely north and west of the city.Rainfall totals: 4 to 6 inches across our far western counties, 2 to 4 inches up and down the I-95 corridor and 1 to 2 for most of south Jersey and Delaware. High 76.FLASH FLOOD WATCH: It's in effect today and continues through Thursday morning across every local county.THURSDAY: Rain ends very early although flooding near some waterways may still be an issue through the day. Look for partly sunny skies with lower humidity. It's breezy and cooler with a high of 77.A Tornado Warning is issued when either a tornado has been spotted or a radar has picked one up. If you are in an area with a tornado warning, it's time to act immediately. Get to a safe space such as a storm shelter. If you don't have one, the best option is usually in the basement or the middle of a building, away from windows, preferably in an area with reinforced walls.A Tornado Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a tornado. It doesn't mean severe weather is imminent.