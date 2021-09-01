Ida's remnants trigger tornadoes, flash flooding in Philadelphia region | LIVE UPDATES

Here are the latest live updates below:
6:50 p.m.: Storm damage in Willow Grove, Pa.
STORM DAMAGE: Just a small glimpse of what we are seeing as we approach the Willow Grove area where a tornado was observed. @6abc #paWX #Ida pic.twitter.com/aTE5i9eA8s— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) September 1, 2021
6:43 p.m.: Tornado Warning for Burlington and Camden County in NJ until 7:15pm
Tornado Warning for Burlington and Camden County in NJ until 7:15pm. For more info. https://t.co/XA6olBwJWv #njwx— Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) September 1, 2021
6:40 p.m. Logan Wilson spotted a tornado from his home in Sewell, NJ.
6:32 p.m. Large, 'extremely dangerous' #tornado spotted near Woodbury Heights, NJ
#BREAKING: Large, 'extremely dangerous' #tornado spotted near Woodbury Heights, NJ: https://t.co/LjKc4JAMph pic.twitter.com/0tD7Qe6dm0— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 1, 2021
6:31 p.m.: Ashley Graham captured major flooding on 5th Avenue in Coatesville.
6:08 p.m. Heavy rains coming down in Darby Borough on Springfield Road.
Heavy rains coming down in Darby Boro on Springfield road near McDade. pic.twitter.com/PKebddzcQk— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) September 1, 2021
6:05: Flooding in Lansdale
Parts of Jenkins and Chestnut in Lansdale look more like a river, with vehicles partially submerged in water. @6abc #Ida pic.twitter.com/rbZud0pMHD— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 1, 2021
5:55 p.m. Confirmed tornado nears Bucks County
#BREAKING: Confirmed tornado likely heading into Bucks County | Warrington, Buckingham, Solebury in possible path https://t.co/LjKc4JAMph pic.twitter.com/teOhv7Ec8E— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 1, 2021
5:45 p.m. Flooding on Rt. 30 Bypass
5:42 p.m. Rain in Darby.
Still under tornado warning here in Darby. Rain has picked up. pic.twitter.com/QJKkDtysH3— Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) September 1, 2021
5:18 p.m. Flooding in Phoenixville
Major rain in Phoenixville with flooding in yards. @6abc @CecilyTynan @6abcadamjoseph pic.twitter.com/doCwsBV9jB— Mike Nik (@6abcmike) September 1, 2021
5:07 p.m. Flooding in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN: Along W. High St some drivers appear to have gotten stuck in high water.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) September 1, 2021
Still, we’ve seen people attempting to cross. @6abc #paWX #Ida pic.twitter.com/BeGjig6KX6
TONIGHT: Severe weather including tornadoes is a good possibility for areas near I-95 and south into NJ and Delaware. Flash flooding is most likely north and west of the city.
Rainfall totals: 4 to 6 inches across our far western counties, 2 to 4 inches up and down the I-95 corridor and 1 to 2 for most of south Jersey and Delaware. High 76.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: It's in effect today and continues through Thursday morning across every local county.
THURSDAY: Rain ends very early although flooding near some waterways may still be an issue through the day. Look for partly sunny skies with lower humidity. It's breezy and cooler with a high of 77.
A Tornado Warning is issued when either a tornado has been spotted or a radar has picked one up. If you are in an area with a tornado warning, it's time to act immediately. Get to a safe space such as a storm shelter. If you don't have one, the best option is usually in the basement or the middle of a building, away from windows, preferably in an area with reinforced walls.
A Tornado Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a tornado. It doesn't mean severe weather is imminent.