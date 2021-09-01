severe weather

Ida's remnants trigger tornadoes, flash flooding in Philadelphia region | LIVE UPDATES

By
Tornado spotted in Sewell, NJ

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Remnants from Ida have triggered flash flooding and multiple tornado warnings across the Philadelphia region on Wednesday night.

Here are the latest live updates below:

6:50 p.m.: Storm damage in Willow Grove, Pa.


6:43 p.m.: Tornado Warning for Burlington and Camden County in NJ until 7:15pm


6:40 p.m. Logan Wilson spotted a tornado from his home in Sewell, NJ.
Logan Wilson spotted a tornado from his home in Sewell, NJ on September 1, 2021.



6:32 p.m. Large, 'extremely dangerous' #tornado spotted near Woodbury Heights, NJ


6:31 p.m.: Ashley Graham captured major flooding on 5th Avenue in Coatesville.
Ashley Graham captured major flooding on 5th Avenue in Coatesville on September 1, 2021.



6:08 p.m. Heavy rains coming down in Darby Borough on Springfield Road.


6:05: Flooding in Lansdale


5:55 p.m. Confirmed tornado nears Bucks County



5:45 p.m. Flooding on Rt. 30 Bypass
Flooding downpours and severe weather, including tornadoes, pushed through the region Wednesday.



5:42 p.m. Rain in Darby.


5:18 p.m. Flooding in Phoenixville


5:07 p.m. Flooding in Pottstown


TONIGHT: Severe weather including tornadoes is a good possibility for areas near I-95 and south into NJ and Delaware. Flash flooding is most likely north and west of the city.

Rainfall totals: 4 to 6 inches across our far western counties, 2 to 4 inches up and down the I-95 corridor and 1 to 2 for most of south Jersey and Delaware. High 76.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: It's in effect today and continues through Thursday morning across every local county.

THURSDAY: Rain ends very early although flooding near some waterways may still be an issue through the day. Look for partly sunny skies with lower humidity. It's breezy and cooler with a high of 77.

A Tornado Warning is issued when either a tornado has been spotted or a radar has picked one up. If you are in an area with a tornado warning, it's time to act immediately. Get to a safe space such as a storm shelter. If you don't have one, the best option is usually in the basement or the middle of a building, away from windows, preferably in an area with reinforced walls.

A Tornado Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a tornado. It doesn't mean severe weather is imminent.

