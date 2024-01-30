Pa. Supreme Court revives case challenging Medicaid abortion limits

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court revived a case challenging Medicaid limits for abortion.

The finding is electrifying lawmakers in Harrisburg since political and legal watchers think it is laying a path to find that the right to choice is protected under the state constitution.

The court's majority wrote that "reproductive autonomy" is fundamental and that when the government provides medical care, it cannot intrude on the right to terminate a pregnancy.

The decision comes nearly two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which held that individual states could make their own laws governing abortion access.

The lower Commonwealth court must now reconsider the case under a more stringent constitutional standard.