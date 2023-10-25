Victims identified following fiery fatal crash on Northeast Extension of Pa. Turnpike

WORCESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has released the names of the three victims killed in Saturday's crash that shut down the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

James Achey, 57, and Suzette Achey, 52, of Seaford, Delaware, and William Ramos, 63, of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, were killed in the fiery wreck.

Pennsylvania State Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, a car with a flat tire stopped in the right lane heading northbound between the Mid-County and Lansdale exits.

A box truck pulled up behind it with hazard lights on.

Then police say a tanker truck carrying jet fuel did not stop in time and crashed into the vehicles, erupting into flames.

A fourth victim was being treated at an area hospital.

Traffic was backed up for hours.

The cause and manner of death for the three victims is currently pending investigation, officials said.

Additional information about the crash not yet been made available.