PA Turnpike warns E-ZPass users of texting scam looking for financial information

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning E-ZPass users of a recent phishing scam.

The scam has been asking account holders for personal financial information to settle outstanding toll amounts, according to PA Turnpike.

E-ZPass users should be on the lookout for texts or emails claiming to be from 'PA Turnpike Services' and center around urgent requests with the account, such as late fees and overdue balances.

"Our account holders are getting requests for their personal financial information to settle outstanding toll amounts," noted Crispin Havener, a spokesperson with the PA Turnpike.

Similar scams have been reported by other toll agencies across the country, authorities say.

Customers who receive an unsolicited text, email, or similar message suggesting it is from E-ZPass or another toll agency should not click on the link provided.

Havener says this scam can be incredibly deceptive if you aren't aware of it.

"I'm sure if you look at it without thinking, you could potentially look at that like, 'Oh my God, I have to go pay this toll or I'll have to pay this late fee,'" he said.

Pennsylvania State Police posted one of the scam messages that have gone out so others can be on the lookout. The message mentions an outstanding balance and provides a link to pay it, but officials say the link only leads to a fake PA Turnpike website.

If you want to check your E-ZPass account, visit paturnpike.com.

Those who receive a fraudulent text can file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

Drivers and E-ZPass holders say scams like these are getting out of hand.

"They should get themselves a job," noted Chana Roseblum, who uses the turnpike to get to Pittsburgh.

She says she's well-versed in spotting a scam after some people got a hold of her mother's personal information.

She and other drivers say this is an unfortunate situation.

"There are people out there that have too much time on their hands and instead of helping make this world a better place, they're helping to destroy the world," said Rosenblum.

"It is scary, especially when you have a young family with little kids and your money's there and one day it's not," added Tiffany Frankfield from Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.