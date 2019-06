PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line was suspended for hours due to a tragedy on the tracks on Saturday morning.SEPTA says a person fell off the platform ended up under a train and died.It happened around 3:15 a.m. at the 2nd Street Station in Old City.Operations on the Market-Frankford Line resumed just before 7 a.m.Further details surrounding the incident are still being investigated.