PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The newly-formed PES Refinery Advisory Group will host its first of three public meetings this summer on Tuesday evening.The city appointed experts in several fields to recommend the best approach for the future use of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions site. A massive fire destroyed the refinery in June. The company filed for bankruptcy and will close, laying off more than 1,000 workers.Tuesday evening's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Preparatory Charter School in the Point Breeze neighborhood.