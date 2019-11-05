cute animals

Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have an adorable sleepover

CINCINNATI -- Fur-ever friends! A cheetah cub and a dog enjoyed a sleepover at Cincinnati Zoo.

Video from the zoo shows the unlikely best pals, rescue dog Remus and baby cheetah Kris, cuddling up together during their "BFF sleepover."

RELATED:Cheetah cub and rescue pup become best friends

The animals were brought together as part of a program run by the zoo, which pairs dogs with solo cheetahs for companionship. They say sometimes cheetahs aren't born into large litters, so those who are on their own would spend time with rescue dogs.

See more stories about cute animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoowild animalscatsanimal newspetscute animalsdoganimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Adorable lion cub tumbles around his den
CUTE ANIMALS
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
Bears enjoy afternoon splash in swimming pool
Man discovers bear cubs trapped inside his van, honking horn
Elsa the baby koala introduced to the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old injured in collision between school bus, SUV in West Philadelphia
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Woman accused of faking cancer, collecting over $10K in donations
Suspicious death in Fox Chase under investigation
Most OK, some confused with electronic voting machines in Philly
Election Day: Polls open until 8 p.m. in Pa., N.J.
Show More
Pa. court rules Marsy's Law votes won't be counted
AccuWeather: Mostly mild Election Day, possible snowflakes Fri
Murder suspects slip into walls to flee California jail
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Researchers say light can hack into your smart device
More TOP STORIES News