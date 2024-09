Knowhere Farm in Burlington County lets visitors hug a cow named Moo

CHESTERFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trip, we took a trip to do something unexpected: cuddle cows.

Action News visited a farm where a lovable cow named Moo is available for hugs and therapeutic petting.

Moo lives at the Knowhere Farm which is located in Chesterfield, New Jersey.

That's roughly 45 minutes from Philadelphia.

